Volunteers making a difference at local food bank

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - St. Vincent de Paul is an organization in Great Falls that helps feed about 800 families every month, and in order to get that food where it needs to go, it takes a team of volunteers to make it happen.

During the week, Phyllis Garrett likes to keep busy.

"It's too easy to become a couch potato," said Garrett. 

She spends her time taking care of others.

"I worked until I was 70 and then I came here to volunteer," said Garrett. 

Now, 18 years later at age 88, Garrett is still volunteering..Three days a week. a few hours a day, St. Vincent de Paul's food bank has become her second home.

"St. Vincent de Paul could not operate without volunteers," said Deb Kottel, Director of Operations at St. Vincent de Paul. 

Kottel says volunteers are the backbone of the food bank.

"To be a volunteer, you don't have to be the strongest person in the world. You have to have the heart to do the right thing," said Kottel. 

That's exactly why Dorothy Poitra signed up. 

"I believe the order form Jesus was to feed the poor so I came in the food bank," said Poitra. 

Atthe food bank giving back requires packing and stacking boxes, but it's also a labor of love. 

"When I think of the hours I have, I don't want to spend those hours judging others, I would rather spend those hours with my hand out to someone else," said Kottel. 

At St. Vincent de Paul, giving back boils down to keeping busy by packing a pantry with fresh food..

Right now, about 100 volunteers spend an average of 10 hours per week volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, including at the food bank, with the charity services and more. The food bank is run entirely by volunteers. If you're interested in volunteering, please call (406) 761-0870. 

