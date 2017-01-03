New Year's Day police pursuit leads to arrest of Thomas Fuller J - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

New Year's Day police pursuit leads to arrest of Thomas Fuller Jr.

GREAT FALLS -

A Great Falls man is facing 14 different charges including assault on a peace officer after he ran from police on New Year's Day. 

Thomas Fuller Jr. was arrested after fleeing from an officer who tried to initiate a traffic stop. Fuller sped across the 1st Avenue North bridge as fast as 70 miles per hour. Due to weather conditions the officer had to slow down but as he continued on Central Avenue West he saw that the vehicle was in an accident. Fuller tried to flee the scene but was apprehended in a nearby field. Police later found that the vehicle was stolen. His bond was set at $20,000. 

