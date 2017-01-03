Man arrested at Great Falls casino makes court appearance

A Great Falls man created quite the disturbance at the Barrel O Bucks casino. Brian Azure is being charged with two counts criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count obstructing a peace officer and one count resisting arrest.

When police entered the casino, Azure would not identify himself and a taser had to be used to detain him. When he was searched, police found a razor blade, methamphetamine, and a measuring spoon. Azure's bail was set at $10,000. He has previous convictions for deliberate homicide and robbery.

