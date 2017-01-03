Man arrested at Great Falls casino makes court appearance - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man arrested at Great Falls casino makes court appearance

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

A Great Falls man created quite the disturbance at the Barrel O Bucks casino. Brian Azure is being charged with two counts criminal possession of dangerous drugs, one count obstructing a peace officer and one count resisting arrest. 

When police entered the casino, Azure would not identify himself and a taser had to be used to detain him. When he was searched, police found a razor blade, methamphetamine, and a measuring spoon. Azure's bail was set at $10,000. He has previous convictions for deliberate homicide and robbery. 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:46:18 GMT
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

  • WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    Thursday, June 13 2013 6:22 PM EDT2013-06-13 22:22:09 GMT
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.