Woman dies after assault in Glacier County

A woman has died after being assaulted in Glacier County over New Year's weekend.

According to Lieutenant Joshua Bird, with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the incident happened on Sunday at the historical site Camp Disappointment, located between Cut Bank and Browning.

Bird says a male called 911 to report that he saw a woman being assaulted. When police arrived, the victim was already deceased.

The case is being investigated by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, along with the FBI and Glacier County. We will continue to keep you updated if we learn more information.