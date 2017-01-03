Maclean Animal Adoption Center counts change for "Change Their World" growler event

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center will be busy counting change this Friday as part of the "Change Their World" growler event.

The counting is a result of months of residents saving coins in their "Change Their World" growlers, which you can pick up for free at the Center. Marketing Director Erin Doran says that for every penny, nickle and dime dropped into a growler, residents are giving back to the non-profit and helping animals in need.

This Friday's counting event will take place at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls beginning at 3:30 and lasting until 5:30. While there, enjoy the animals and complementary snacks and drinks.

Doran says the "Change Their World" growlers are a year-round fundraiser, so if you haven't saved up any coins yet, don't worry! You can stop in at any time to pick one up yourself, or keep an eye out across town for growlers to toss some change into. For more information, visit the Maclean Animal Adoption Center website.