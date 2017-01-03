Maclean Animal Adoption Center counts change for "Change Their W - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Maclean Animal Adoption Center counts change for "Change Their World" growler event

Posted: Updated:

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center will be busy counting change this Friday as part of the "Change Their World" growler event.

The counting is a result of months of residents saving coins in their "Change Their World" growlers, which you can pick up for free at the Center. Marketing Director Erin Doran says that for every penny, nickle and dime dropped into a growler, residents are giving back to the non-profit and helping animals in need. 

This Friday's counting event will take place at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls beginning at 3:30 and lasting until 5:30. While there, enjoy the animals and complementary snacks and drinks. 

Doran says the "Change Their World" growlers are a year-round fundraiser, so if you haven't saved up any coins yet, don't worry! You can stop in at any time to pick one up yourself, or keep an eye out across town for growlers to toss some change into. For more information, visit the Maclean Animal Adoption Center website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    The Latest: Mom charged in kids' deaths in country illegally

    Friday, July 7 2017 12:46 PM EDT2017-07-07 16:46:18 GMT
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.
    A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras, giving a double "thumbs up" sign to a photographer as she awaited her first hearing.

  • Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake

    Friday, July 7 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-07-07 15:34:09 GMT

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

    LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. 

  • Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Longfellow elementary student loses five fingers in accident

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:35:46 GMT

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

    A lemonade stand in front of Heebs' East Main Grocery in Bozeman Friday drew quite the crowd-- all to help a Longfellow elementary student who suffered a serious injury right before Fourth of July. Known for his sense of humor, 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr was lost all of the fingers on his right hand in an accident on June 30.

  • Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Puyallup mother's plea to parents after her 7-month-old dies in crib

    Thursday, July 6 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-07-06 23:59:30 GMT

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

    PUYALLUP, Wash. - A mother in Puyallup, Washington is opening up describing every parent's worst nightmare. On the morning of July 3rd Jordan DeRosier found her 7-month-old son lifeless in his crib with his "blankie around only his head." The plea she is issuing to parents of infants: "Please do not put your babies to bed with a blanket."

  • WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    WILDFIRE ALERT: Multiple Fires Burning Near Omak

    Thursday, June 13 2013 6:22 PM EDT2013-06-13 22:22:09 GMT
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.
    OMAK, Wash. - A total of 5 fires broke out near Omak on Thursday afternoon. The fire that's the biggest is just north of Omak and has charred at least 20 to 30 acres.