Great Falls City proclamation supports Whitefish stance against bullies

Tuesday night the Great Falls City Commission joined with the City of Whitefish in refusing to accept the ideology of white nationalist Andrew Anglin. Great Falls City Commissioner Bill Bronson requested to have the proclamation created and believes this announcement in support of Whitefish is the right thing to do.

"To not speak out is an affront to the memory of the world war two veterans,” Bronson said. “And for us to sit back and not say nothing about the same forces coming up again 60 or 70 years later--I mean--we show no honor to these veterans if we remain silent."

The latest on the march in Whitefish is that Anglin has indicated it will commence on January 15th to coincide with Martin Luther King Day.