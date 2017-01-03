Great Falls businesses off to rocky start in 2017

With the developing situation at Faster Basset, and the potential jeopardy Bowser Brewing Company is facing, one can't help but ask "is there any hope in sight for Great Falls businesses in the new year?"

We asked the Great Falls Development Authority this question, and they said the community shouldn't worry as there are several new businesses headed to the Electric City.

"We're super excited about what we have in store for Great Falls,” Director of Business Development Jolene Schalper said. “You always have ups and downs in an economy, and that's one of the reasons why you can't just rest and take it easy thinking that you're going to be fine. That's one of the reasons we fight so hard for everything that we have in Great Falls."

So here's whats in store for Great Falls in 2017: