Woman found dead in overnight basement fire

UPDATE: The woman who died in the fire has been identified as 65 year old Ann Sorlokken. Fire investigators confirmed that the cause of the fire was an accident.

UPDATE: Great Falls Police have confirmed with KFBB that a female body was found in after an early morning fire on the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue South in Great Falls.

GFPD says they are still investigating how the fire began,but they do not believe anything suspicious occurred. The body is being sent to the state crime lab. They have not yet released the identity of the victim.

_____________________________________________________

KFBB has received reports of a fire overnight at 806 2nd Ave S.

Firefighters at the scene tell us Great Falls Fire and Rescue responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They do have the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. We do not know if the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

