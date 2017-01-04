Great Falls Police Department welcomes new officer

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead Multiple Fires Burning In The Flathead Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ... Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...

July Fire Update July Fire Update The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote... The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...

Global stocks fall on jitters over central bank policy Global stocks fall on jitters over central bank policy Global stock sell-off extends to Asia as Wall Street, European declines weigh on investor sentiment. Global stock sell-off extends to Asia as Wall Street, European declines weigh on investor sentiment.

Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake Lincoln man captures gap in earth from earthquake LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning. LINCOLN- A woman in Lincoln sent over ABC FOX Montana these photos of the area near where the 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Montana on Thursday morning.