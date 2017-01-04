Great Falls Police Department welcomes new officer
Posted:
Updated:
GREAT FALLS -
The Great Falls Police Department swore in their newest member to the force Wednesday.
Zaine O'Meara says that he knew he wanted to be an officer ever since he took 'street law' while he was a student at Great Falls High School, which sparked his interest in law enforcement. He took that interest to the Department of Corrections for sometime,but now he gets to live out his dream.
" I decided I wanted to pursue corrections for a while and then make a career out of law enforcement, my ultimate goal was to work for the GFPD and today I got to achieve that goal, its pretty amazing."
Next O'Meara will head to Helena for the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. The GFPD now has 87 officers and have one more opening until they are at full staffing.
Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
Sunday, July 9 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-07-09 23:46:07 GMT
The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...
The July fire near Zortman and Landusky is still ablaze as more than 400 crew members combat the fire. Although the evacuations have been lifted as of last night... The bureau of land management says new weather conditions could make the fire less contained. We have been told about a wind shift out of the south east. It will most likely push the fire to the North West, making the fire much less contained. Most aerial crews, heavy equipment, and hand crews will stay to help prote...
Friday, July 7 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-07-08 03:09:11 GMT
A major retail chain, closing one of its stores here in Great Falls and residents are left scratching their heads as they prepare for the doors of Kmart to officially close. The announcement was made Friday. Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, said it will close eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores. This not only includes the Great Falls’ location, but the Glendive location as well. Which means the company will be closing down nearly twenty percent of its stores...
A major retail chain, closing one of its stores here in Great Falls and residents are left scratching their heads as they prepare for the doors of Kmart to officially close. The announcement was made Friday. Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, said it will close eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores. This not only includes the Great Falls’ location, but the Glendive location as well. Which means the company will be closing down nearly twenty percent of its stores...
Monday, July 10 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-10 04:53:06 GMT
Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
Multiple fires are burning in northwestern Montana Sunday evening. The first fire is being called the Lazier Creek Fire and it is burning south of U.S. Highway 2 and Middle Thompson Lake. It grew from 40 acres to more than 400 acres Sunday afternoon and is actively being fueled by dry brush and timber. We're told pre-evacuation orders have been given to residents of Bend Ranger Station. Another fire is also burning in the area, known as the Rogers Fire. The blaze has burned more than ...
Sunday, July 9 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-07-10 02:38:05 GMT
Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions. Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
Sunday marks the eleventh running of the Missoula Marathon, which has been over the past decade one of the largest growing marathon's in the United States. Runners from all fifty states and over a dozen countries will be participating in the half and full marathon competitions. Ten thousand combined runners will hit the streets of Missoula and brave the heat. With temperatures expected to get into the upper 90s by midday, course officials are closing off the course an hour ea...
Thursday, June 29 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-29 23:26:50 GMT
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
Thursday, June 22 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-06-23 01:23:40 GMT
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.