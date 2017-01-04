Avalanche awareness event coming up Friday

Avalanches are a big concern this time of year, especially for outdoor adventurers. Coming up Friday, there's an educational event to teach you more about avalanche awareness.

The group Friends of the Gallatin National Forest will be leading the event with educational information about avalanches. The event will be held at the Hi-Line Climbing Center in Great Falls. Although the the event is geared toward outdoor enthusiasts, it's free and open to anyone who wants to come.

"Snowshoers, snow mobilers, cross country skiers, it all pertains them them, because if you're going through snow, you never know when an avalanche is going to hit or what you need to know in terms of snow safety," said Abby Thompson, Co-Owner of the Hi-Line Climbing Center.

Mighty Mo will also be providing beer, and Teton Pass Ski Resort and Bighorn Outdoor Specialists will also have booths set up..

Friday's event starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last for about an hour. If you would like more details about the event, call (406) 315-1613.