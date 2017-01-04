Silver Star Steak Co. Honors Fusion Grille Dud Gift Cards

Another restaurant has shut down. This time, in Helena. Over the weekend, Fusion Grille in the Great Northern Town Center shut its doors for good.

A sign on Fusion's door did not give a reason as to why the restaurant closed, but former employee Levi Edwards says staff was only given a three day notice.

Also effected were the many customers that purchased gift cards over the holiday season. The Helena community expressed their disappointment on social media. That is what led to Fusion's former neighbor Silver Star Steak Company stepping up. Silver Star will be honoring those gift cards and certificates purchased in 2016 from Fusion Grille.

"It will cost us money, yes. But, we like to for good things for the community and help people out," said Silver Star General Manager Francois Zanni. We were saddened for people who had purchased a gift card for family over the holiday then they have to tell friends and family or who ever they gave it to sorry, it isn't worth anything.'"

Gift cards and certificates purchased from Fusion Grille will be honored 100% in value. You have until March 31st to come in and get a replacement Silver Star Steak Company gift card, which has no expiration date. More details are available on Silver Star's Facebook page.