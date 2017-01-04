FWP Appeals Ethics Ruling

Montana's Fish and Wildlife agency is appealing a ruling by the Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl, which stated the agency violated campaign ethics laws.

In November, Motl fined FWP $1,500 after finding the Montana Trappers Association used an FWP trailer and state-owned displays to advocate against an anti-trapping ballot initiative at three 2014 events in western Montana. Motl's office found FWP violated the ethics code which prohibits the use of equipment and supplies to solicit support for or against a candidate, political committee or ballot issue.

"An agency wouldn't even think about becoming involved in a candidate campaign," said Motl. "I mean, they would sever immediately. And that's how they should treat ballot initiatives. Its an election."

In addition to the fine, Motl directed the agency to adopt a policy saying they would remain at an arms-length relationship from any group involved in an election during an election cycle.

Currently, that appeal case is pending in Helena district court.