Staying safe on your outdoor exercise

Great Falls - With this cold weather we've been experiencing, it's easy to just stay inside where it's warm or you can challenge yourself with an outdoor exercise routine. However there are some very important safety tips when it comes to taking on the elements while staying in shape during the winter months.

Dressing in warm layers can make all the difference. Fitness experts say start with a warm pair of thermal socks and a good pair of shoes up to one size bigger to allow room for your socks.

"You want to make sure your shoes are going to be adequate to the terrain you're running on with good grip and traction," said Kayla Webber, fitness coordinator at access fitness.

Then, instead of wearing one warm jacket, wear multiple layers of clothing.

"You want to wear a sweat wicking shirt next to your skin followed by a light fleece or wool shirt over," said Webber.

The reason experts recommend you wear layers is so you can remove them if you get too warm while you're running.

"Some people will overdress thinking it's going to be cold but as you're exercising your body will warm up," said Webber.

Also, do not forget to cover up your face, hands, neck and head.

"Some risks that people take is not checking the weather first and not dressing for what temperatures they will be running in," said Webber.

Finally you can consider taking a shorter workout or breaking it up several each day.

Fitness experts say that if the temperature is below 0 or if the wind chill is too cold, then you should consider choosing an indoor routine, because frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less in extremely cold temperatures.

