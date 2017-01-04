Bringing women together for the MFU Women's Conference

The Montana Farmers Union is gearing up for it's annual Women's Conference, set to take place February 10-12th at Chico Hot Springs.

The weekend will feature workshops on leadership, communications, the role of women in agriculture, faith and agriculture, and photography. There will even be a few yoga classes, a self-defense workshop, and a floral seminar.

MFU Communications Director Lyndsay Bruno says the conference is open to everyone, not just women in agriculture.

"It really is amazing what happens when you bring women together... and for this, the women come from all walks of life with all different backgrounds," says Bruno.

Early bird registration ends January 8th. Registration is $85/members, $125/nonmembers.

For more information on the Conference, or to register, call at (406) 452-6405, or register online.