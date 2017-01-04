Gas Prices to Increase after 3 year decline

Gas Buddy petroleum analysts anticipate highest gas prices in three years for 2017. They’re projecting about a 36-cent increase in the average price per gallon of gas.

In a report from Gas Buddy, the average cost for regular, unleaded gas is expected to spike in May at $2.67 a gallon nationally. The lowest we'll see this year is $2.23 per gallon in February.

USA Today reports the increase is the result of a decision made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut back on oil production and its success in convincing Russia and other major oil producers to do the same.

Other factors contributing to the uptick include the time of year, switching from winter blend to summer blend, politics, and strength of global economies.

As gas prices go up, you can find the lowest prices in your area by using the Gas Buddy app or visit GasBuddy.com