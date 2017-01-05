Man arrested for stolen car and drug possession - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man arrested for stolen car and drug possession

GREAT FALLS -

Wednesday night, officers spotted a truck which was reported stolen earlier in the day
The Toyota Tundra was seen on the warden bridge, where it had hit a guardrail before coming to a stop. The officer identified the driver as Chad Davison, who admitted he stole the truck from a gas station on tenth avenue south so he could get home. When the officer searched him they also found marijuana in his pocket. His bond was set at $10,000. 

