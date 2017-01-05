Helena PD makes arrest after Geneva Wood Pharmacy burglary

Helena police say they have arrested a man in connection to the recent burglary of the Geneva Woods Pharmacy in Helena.

According to Captain Curt Stinson, the break-in happened just before 1:00am Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, police found a broken window and the cash register pried open.

Later that morning, police arrested 25-year-old Jared Keith Hafer of Helena, after police found evidence at the scene pointing in Hafer's direction.

He has been charged with one count of burglary.. and detectives are continuing to investigate whether or not there is a connection between Hafer and any other recent burglaries in the area.