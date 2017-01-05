Radavich arrested in murder of Sen. Jon Tester's nephew

John A. Radavich was arrested just before 5:00pm in a Spokane Valley apartment in connection to the murder of Bob Tester, Senator Jon Tester's nephew.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, suspicion of Radavich's involvement was confirmed after a recorded phone call with a friend, during which Radavich admitted to killing Tester because Tester allegedly abused his 17-year-old girlfriend the day before.

Investigators learned that Radavich was an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old victim, and she contacted him after Tester assaulted her on September 5th, 2016.

Tester's death was first reported September 6th, 2015, after his 8-year-old daughter witnessed part of the crime and called a family member. In a press release, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office describes the scene as "extremely bloody and gruesome", and believe Tester was killed with an ax.

Radavich has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. Police are still investigating. We will continue to update you if we learn more information.