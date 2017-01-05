Radavich arrested in murder of Sen. Jon Tester's nephew

It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life. Not knowing where Ashley is, and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.
The fire started last week and over 10,000 acres have burned so far. The Northern Rockies Incident Management team told us the fire is 50 percent contained. But the danger is still high. Any change to the wind could either help the fire fighters or fan the flames. T
BUTTE- Two little girls in Butte are being hailed as heroes for an act of kindness toward a lost dog. The two girls decided to take charge and save a dog they found tied up, with a string around his nose.
Great Falls - June is one of the most popular months for brides aand grooms to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. but getting ready for their special day can take months or even years of planning, nd with many young couples facing mounting debt, some are finding creative ways to cut costs for their big day.
The U.S. Department of Interior will lift federal protections for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone ecosystem several sources confirmed Thursday. This will transfer the management of the bears to state and tribal authorities.
