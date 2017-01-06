Unique option available with DivorceCare program

"We go to the hospital when we have a broken leg, but where do we go when we get a divorce?"

It's a valid question that applies to many people throughout Montana, and it's a question Dave Houtz has set out to find a solution for.

Houtz is an organizer for DivorceCare, a 13-week video seminar offered at the First Alliance Church in Great Falls. He says the program is to help people heal after what can be an emotionally painful and stressful experience.

During the program, attendees will work with one another to get back to a healthier and happier place. Houtz says this is done through videos, workshops, workbooks, and discussions.

The program starts on January 9th, and will continue every Monday evening for 13 weeks. Seminars take place from 7:00-8:30pm. Houtz says the program is for not only those who are already divorced, but also couples currently separated or thinking about getting a divorce.

In addition to the adult group, children have the opportunity to heal in "DivorceCare for Kids", which takes place at the same time as the adult seminars. The group is open to children ages 6-12, and features videos, music, games, crafts and activities.

There is a $20 fee for the entire seminar. For more information on DivorceCare, visit their website, or call First Alliance Church at (406) 452-8647