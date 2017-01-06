1/5: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/5: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
Connect

High school basketball highlights and scores from games held on January 5, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    

Anaconda 83, St. Ignatius 59

    

Arlee 94, Seeley-Swan 41

    

Box Elder 91, Big Sandy 63

    

Bridger 50, Park City 45

    

Browning 70, Conrad 28

    

Centerville 64, Foothills Christian 38

    

Culbertson 43, Froid/Medicine Lake 32

    

Cut Bank 75, Shelby 70

    

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 38

    

Dillon 57, Helena Capital 51

    

Fairfield 71, Belt 60

    

Gardiner 91, Lone Peak 68

    

Great Falls 54, Butte 50

    

Great Falls Russell 57, Helena 45

    

Hamilton 55, Frenchtown 49

    

Jefferson (Boulder) 69, White Sulphur Springs 24

    

Joliet 58, Huntley Project 46

    

Laurel 67, Billings Senior 52

    

Lincoln 55, Phillipsburg 51

    

Plains 73, St. Regis 39

    

Polson 58, Stevensville 44

    

Power 57, Cascade 50

    

Roy-Winifred 65, Dodson 44

    

Scobey-Opheim 56, Glasgow 47

    

Sidney 65, Glendive 22

    

Valley Christian 66, Victor 44

    

Whitehall 70, Manhattan 53

    

Wibaux 64, Jordan 59

    

GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Anaconda 74, St. Ignatius 33

    

Belt 37, Fairfield 23

    

Billings Senior 62, Laurel 40

    

Box Elder 72, Big Sandy 11

    

Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 42

    

Browning 60, Conrad 26

    

Cascade 47, Power 37

    

Centerville 46, Foothills Christian 31

    

Corvallis 69, Thompson Falls 31

    

Frenchtown 45, Hamilton 27

    

Froid/Medicine Lake 63, Culbertson 52

    

Great Falls 57, Butte 39

    

Havre 41, North Star 25

    

Helena 60, Great Falls Russell 39

    

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46

    

Huntley Project 51, Joliet 24

    

Jordan 57, Wibaux 53

    

Lone Peak 73, Gardiner 26

    

Park City 42, Bridger 13

    

Phillipsburg 35, Lincoln 21

    

Plains 45, St. Regis 43

    

Polson 50, Stevensville 43

    

Poplar 91, Frazer 74

    

Roy-Winifred 67, Dodson 29

    

Scobey-Opheim 35, Glasgow 33

    

Seeley-Swan 42, Arlee 20

    

Shelby 59, Cut Bank 38

    

Victor 34, Valley Christian 23

    

White Sulphur Springs 37, Jefferson (Boulder) 35