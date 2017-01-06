1/5: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

High school basketball highlights and scores from games held on January 5, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 83, St. Ignatius 59

Arlee 94, Seeley-Swan 41

Box Elder 91, Big Sandy 63

Bridger 50, Park City 45

Browning 70, Conrad 28

Centerville 64, Foothills Christian 38

Culbertson 43, Froid/Medicine Lake 32

Cut Bank 75, Shelby 70

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 60, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 38

Dillon 57, Helena Capital 51

Fairfield 71, Belt 60

Gardiner 91, Lone Peak 68

Great Falls 54, Butte 50

Great Falls Russell 57, Helena 45

Hamilton 55, Frenchtown 49

Jefferson (Boulder) 69, White Sulphur Springs 24

Joliet 58, Huntley Project 46

Laurel 67, Billings Senior 52

Lincoln 55, Phillipsburg 51

Plains 73, St. Regis 39

Polson 58, Stevensville 44

Power 57, Cascade 50

Roy-Winifred 65, Dodson 44

Scobey-Opheim 56, Glasgow 47

Sidney 65, Glendive 22

Valley Christian 66, Victor 44

Whitehall 70, Manhattan 53

Wibaux 64, Jordan 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 74, St. Ignatius 33

Belt 37, Fairfield 23

Billings Senior 62, Laurel 40

Box Elder 72, Big Sandy 11

Bozeman 46, Billings Skyview 42

Browning 60, Conrad 26

Cascade 47, Power 37

Centerville 46, Foothills Christian 31

Corvallis 69, Thompson Falls 31

Frenchtown 45, Hamilton 27

Froid/Medicine Lake 63, Culbertson 52

Great Falls 57, Butte 39

Havre 41, North Star 25

Helena 60, Great Falls Russell 39

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 54, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 46

Huntley Project 51, Joliet 24

Jordan 57, Wibaux 53

Lone Peak 73, Gardiner 26

Park City 42, Bridger 13

Phillipsburg 35, Lincoln 21

Plains 45, St. Regis 43

Polson 50, Stevensville 43

Poplar 91, Frazer 74

Roy-Winifred 67, Dodson 29

Scobey-Opheim 35, Glasgow 33

Seeley-Swan 42, Arlee 20

Shelby 59, Cut Bank 38

Victor 34, Valley Christian 23

White Sulphur Springs 37, Jefferson (Boulder) 35