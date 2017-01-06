New Years fitness goals

One of the most popular new year's resolution is getting fit and for many it's also one of the hardest to stick to

We went down RPP Fitness with cross fit coach Christian Nichols who's going help us set and maintain our personal fitness goals.

"One of the hardest things about getting back into the groove of working out is making it through those first few weeks." Nichols said its about a life style change.

"So in the first few weeks your going to be sore your going to be in a position where you're going to be losing some weight relatively quickly, the easiest way to stay motivated is to make a new years goal not a resolution because a resolution is short term."

He said start with a big goal and then breaking it down to smaller ones will help you stay on track.

"Make it a habit in your everyday process."

Doing exercises like cross fit allows you to get the most out of every movement because it engages every part of your body and it's easy to do at home.

But how do stay consistent in keeping up on your workouts?

"The easiest way to get through that is to have a friend a work out buddy or even a coach like myself that will keep you motivated that will keep you on the search for the next goal."

This is harder than i thought it would be .. It is but its getting you to breath fast so all the way down and up and jump yay!

He says its not about being fashionable...it's about putting yourself first.

"The people that are in those magazines that's not who we are comparing ourselves to we're better ourselves one day at a time."

And when you do start working out Nichols said you must stretch and he even recommends doing some yoga.

It's all about making yourself a priority.