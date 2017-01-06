ACT Media Embed Test

The state's Children's Justice Bureau released their annual child fatality Review Report, Which found that this year, 14 children died across the state after reports were already made to family services.

Many of these abuse cases are not physical abuse, but come from neglect or abandonment due to substance abuse.

"It's an overwhelming amount of cases that we see involve drug abuse." said Cascade County District Court Judge, Greg Pinski.

14 fatalities is not something law enforcement or victims advocates like to see, but with that number of fatalities comes with an even larger number of cases.

"There increasing exponentially I mean 71% increase in neglect and abuse cases, and my own research finds that 59% of them involve methamphetamine." said Pinski.

It doesn't get much better in Yellowstone or Missoula counties either. Missoula county reports that over the last 6 years there has been a 61% increase in child abuse and neglect cases. In Yellowstone County, Scott Twito the county attorney says that this year 531 children have been removed from their homes. This is 100 more than last year and the vast majority have to do with meth.

"Many of the folks that we see struggling with addiction, are a product of an addiction environment themselves and addiction certainly follows generations." said Pinski.

What happens when these children are taken out of their homes or their parents are incarcerated? They go to foster care..

"Finding foster care placements is difficult and that's really disruptive to those children." said Pinski.

With the release of the the report from the Children 's Justice Bureau recommendations have been made to the Department of Health and Human Services. The recommendations include legislative action, and prioritizing state requirements.

Here's the link to the full report: https://media.dojmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/CFR-Report-Final-12-16.pdf