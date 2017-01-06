Was your New Year's resolution to invest? Well, here's some tips for investing at any age

We have received multiple reports of a large police presence near Club Cigar on Central Avenue in Great Falls. Employees at Club Cigar say they were not robbed, and have no connection to the police presence. Great Falls Police have confirmed with KFBB officers are responding to reports of a robbery on the 600 block of Central Avenue. At this time, it is unclear if anything was taken, or if anyone is in custody. We will continue to update you as we learn more information....
It has been seven weeks since Ashley Loring HeavyRunner's family last saw her. Kimberly, Ashley's sister, said this has been the most stressful time of her life. Not knowing where Ashley is, and not getting any answers, has made her feel like her sister isn't seen by officials as a real person.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.
