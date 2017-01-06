Was your New Year's resolution to invest? Well, here's some tips - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Was your New Year's resolution to invest? Well, here's some tips for investing at any age

GREAT FALLS -

The top three new year's resolutions are losing weight, self improvements, and better financial decisions.


Financial growth is something desired by most people, and just saving cash alone won't do the trick. So, if you're one of those people with a money growth resolution then you may want to look into investing.

"In the world we live in there is always inflation and the way to stay ahead of inflation is to invest in something that is going to give you additional growth." says Lynda Morin, a Financial Advisor for D.A. Davidson and Companies. 

That growth is the stock market. But in each walk of life  you need to carefully consider your financial situation before investing. If you're a first time investor the first thing you need to do is save, about 3 months of your total expenses is what Morin, suggests, she calls this safe money. Once you have that you can start looking to invest. 

"You start with doing a risk reward profile , and how much risk you want to take with this money and how much money you could get with that amount of risk." says Morin.  

Now, if your an experienced investor Morin says revisit that risk reward model.

"If they want more growth or just maintain, a lot of people say they don't want to lose anything I already made but whether the market is going up or down the way to make money is stay invested." 

For those who have reached retirement. 


"Part of investing is your time how long you want your money to last, So, it goes back to having that original plan, that your not taking more risk with your money than you want to." 
 

Finally, make sure you set up a plan and stick to it, and Morin also wants people to remember that there is never a perfect time to invest in the market. 

