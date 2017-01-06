Native American language program

Today in Helena, House Bill 37 is being introduced by Democratic Representative Jonathan Windy Boy, that will establish future efforts to preserve and teach Native American languages in Montana

The goal will set into motion language immersion programs in districts that have a ten percent or higher native student population.

Right now there are 88 schools that qualify but there's only two in the state that have the program.

Representative Wind Boy not only recognizes the need for the youth to learn the language but also the need to sit down with fluent speakers in each community and record their knowledge of the language.

"Schools who will be providing language immersion courses in the school districts can go to the historical society and have a repository for information that is stamped an approved by each tribe in the state"

He said the bill also calls upon tribal colleges and universities to offer more language classes so families can learn together. Representative Windy Boy points out that this bill isn't asking tax payers for anything more than what's already in education funding. But grants and partnerships with tribal cultural programs will have to be formed.

This bill also coincides with the Office of Public Instruction's guidelines for Native American education within the classroom. He hopes students from different cultural back grounds will get involved with learning another language.