Zinke's Land Vote

Back lash for Representative Ryan Zinke continues after a Tuesday vote regarding the federal control of public lands.

While Zinke says he supports public lands, he voted to make it easier for congress to transfer federal control of that land.

Now here in Montana that means this vote could make it easier for a place like glacier national park to be opened up to a privatized company for logging, mining, or development.

But Brian Sybert, the Executive Director of Montana Wilderness Association, said this vote is not in the best interest of anyone who enjoys public land use.

"privatizing those lands would be not appropriate and in some places development on those lands would not be appropriate Montanans enjoy an incredible outdoor lifestyle because of our national public lands and it would be a tragedy to lose those lands "



This is just another step towards the transfer of federal lands to the state. The senate will not be involved until the motion to actually transfer these lands comes to the senate. Then Washington experts say that a filibuster will most likely occur to block it.