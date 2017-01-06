NeighborWorks offers Homebuyer Education Class

NeighborWorks of Great Falls is once again offering it's "Homebuyer Education Class," open to anyone interested in purchasing a home, or anyone who already has a home but would like to better understand the home buying process.

Facilitator Rosie Kiernan says the program is essential for residents in Great Falls, because many times people do not fully understand the full home-buying process or what works best for those in unique situations. Plus, Kiernan says the program isn't just for low-income individuals.

The class is Saturday, January 21st at NeighborWorks in Great Falls, located at 509 1st Avenue South. The class begins at 9:00am and runs until about 5:00pm. There is a mandatory 45-minute counseling session prior to the class.

Those interested must register and fill out an application by Thursday, Jan. 12th. There is a fee of $50/household.

For more information, or to fill out an application, head to the NeighborWorks website, or call at (406) 761-5861.