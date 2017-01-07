Box Elder Girls and Boys Have State Title on Their Minds

State titles aren't something new to the Box Elder Bears. Boys coach Jeremy McDonald has taken his team to win two Class C championships in the past three years, and he's looking for a third.

"Hopefully we get the opportunity to get down to Bozeman and defend the title, but we know we've got to get out of 9C," said Coach McDonald.

After losing three all-staters, the Bears are going through a bit of a rebuilding process, but they've started their season with a winning record and are looking to keep that going - with a few tricks.

"Stay positive. Encourage them. Work hard. Cause it's gonna take a lot of hard work for us to get where we wanna be," said senior guard Pernell Morsette. "It's not gonna come overnight."

On the girls side, the Lady Bears are coming into the season after a tough loss in the Class C state title game to Belt. But they're looking past that to get better.

"That loss didn't really affect me because it just makes me want to work harder to get back to that level and redeem our team," said sophomore forward/guard Lilly Gopher.

The team is determined to make it back to state championship game - and they hope to have a different result this year.

"I think every day we come in with the mentality to get better each day and the kids have embraced that and continue to work hard," said Coach Joel Rosette.

And if they can keep that momentum going, you may see both the boys and girls team fighting for that state title come March.