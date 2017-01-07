1/6: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/6: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
Connect

Highlights and scores from games held on January 6, 2016.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Absarokee 66, Fromberg 54
    
Baker 51, Wolf Point 47
    
Belgrade 56, Livingston 37
    
Belt 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39
    
Bigfork 72, Troy 30
    
Billings Central 61, Miles City 52
    
Box Elder 80, Fort Benton 36
    
Broadview-Lavina 56, Red Lodge 33
    
Brockton 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 42
    
Chinook 48, Harlem 36
    
Clark Fork 51, Victor 49
    
Colstrip 56, Forsyth 40
    
Columbus 49, Roundup 48
    
Corvallis 49, Thompson Falls 45
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 63, Geraldine/Highwood 45
    
Dillon 46, Butte Central 39
    
Ennis 66, White Sulphur Springs 47
    
Fairfield 58, Havre 45
    
Florence 50, Anaconda 33
    
Frazer 83, Lustre Christian 69
    
Great Falls 67, Helena Capital 38
    
Hardin 86, Shepherd 50
    
Harlowton 51, Park City 48
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Lima 40
    
Heart Butte 59, Power 45
    
Hot Springs 52, Noxon 38
    
Huntley Project 72, Lodge Grass 63
    
Joliet 45, Big Timber 36
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Conrad 34
    
Libby 51, Columbia Falls 43
    
Malta 54, Rocky Boy 48
    
Manhattan Christian 78, West Yellowstone 10
    
Melstone 77, Jordan 54
    
Missoula Sentinel 37, Missoula Hellgate 32
    
Mon-Dak 52, Plentywood 31
    
North Star 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 74, Roberts 37
    
Richey-Lambert 75, Savage 63
    
Scobey-Opheim 59, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 46
    
Seeley-Swan 44, Lincoln 35
    
Shelby 93, Choteau 66
    
St. Labre 64, Lame Deer 58
    
St. Regis 72, Two Eagle River 51
    
Terry 49, Custer-Hysham 40
    
Three Forks 65, Manhattan 61
    
Townsend 72, Shields Valley 28
    
Twin Bridges 62, Lone Peak 42
    
Whitefish 49, Kalispell Flathead 46
    
Winnett-Grass Range 50, Dodson 14
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 54, Fromberg 26
    
Bainville 44, Circle 28
    
Belgrade 54, Livingston 39
    
Belt 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22
    
Big Timber 48, Joliet 47
    
Box Elder 60, Fort Benton 35
    
Choteau 39, Shelby 20
    
Clark Fork 42, Victor 28
    
Colstrip 56, Forsyth 32
    
Columbia Falls 64, Libby 35
    
Columbus 47, Roundup 38
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine/Highwood 35
    
Dillon 42, Butte Central 35
    
Drummond 38, Sheridan 18
    
Florence 56, Anaconda 45
    
Frazer 72, Lustre Christian 69
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 82, Brockton 12
    
Great Falls 61, Helena Capital 50
    
Great Falls Central 59, Augusta 13
    
Hardin 64, Shepherd 46
    
Harlem 42, Chinook 33
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 54, Lima 28
    
Havre 48, Fairfield 44
    
Huntley Project 58, Lodge Grass 42
    
Kalispell Flathead 66, Whitefish 20
    
Lame Deer 67, St. Labre 52
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Conrad 22
    
Malta 62, Rocky Boy 39
    
Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 21
    
Melstone 43, Jordan 36
    
Miles City 59, Billings Central 52
    
Missoula Sentinel 52, Missoula Hellgate 22
    
North Star 51, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44
    
Northern Cheyenne 55, Plenty Coups 36
    
Noxon 53, Hot Springs 21
    
Park City 39, Harlowton 27
    
Plentywood 47, Mon-Dak 45
    
Power 48, Heart Butte 24
    
Red Lodge 66, Broadview-Lavina 46
    
Savage 48, Richey-Lambert 40
    
Scobey 47, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 46
    
Seeley-Swan 52, Lincoln 11
    
Sidney 35, Glendive 33
    
Simms 45, Cascade 44
    
St. Regis 63, Two Eagle River 10
    
Terry 47, Custer-Hysham 27
    
Three Forks 68, Manhattan 38
    
Townsend 73, Shields Valley 45
    
Troy 56, Bigfork 54
    
Twin Bridges 62, Lone Peak 46
    
White Sulphur Springs 51, Ennis 47
    
Winnett-Grass Range 55, Dodson 15
    
Wolf Point 49, Baker 42