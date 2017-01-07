1/6: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on January 6, 2016.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Absarokee 66, Fromberg 54
Baker 51, Wolf Point 47
Belgrade 56, Livingston 37
Belt 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39
Bigfork 72, Troy 30
Billings Central 61, Miles City 52
Box Elder 80, Fort Benton 36
Broadview-Lavina 56, Red Lodge 33
Brockton 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 42
Chinook 48, Harlem 36
Clark Fork 51, Victor 49
Colstrip 56, Forsyth 40
Columbus 49, Roundup 48
Corvallis 49, Thompson Falls 45
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 63, Geraldine/Highwood 45
Dillon 46, Butte Central 39
Ennis 66, White Sulphur Springs 47
Fairfield 58, Havre 45
Florence 50, Anaconda 33
Frazer 83, Lustre Christian 69
Great Falls 67, Helena Capital 38
Hardin 86, Shepherd 50
Harlowton 51, Park City 48
Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Lima 40
Heart Butte 59, Power 45
Hot Springs 52, Noxon 38
Huntley Project 72, Lodge Grass 63
Joliet 45, Big Timber 36
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Conrad 34
Libby 51, Columbia Falls 43
Malta 54, Rocky Boy 48
Manhattan Christian 78, West Yellowstone 10
Melstone 77, Jordan 54
Missoula Sentinel 37, Missoula Hellgate 32
Mon-Dak 52, Plentywood 31
North Star 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51
Reed Point-Rapelje 74, Roberts 37
Richey-Lambert 75, Savage 63
Scobey-Opheim 59, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 46
Seeley-Swan 44, Lincoln 35
Shelby 93, Choteau 66
St. Labre 64, Lame Deer 58
St. Regis 72, Two Eagle River 51
Terry 49, Custer-Hysham 40
Three Forks 65, Manhattan 61
Townsend 72, Shields Valley 28
Twin Bridges 62, Lone Peak 42
Whitefish 49, Kalispell Flathead 46
Winnett-Grass Range 50, Dodson 14
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 54, Fromberg 26
Bainville 44, Circle 28
Belgrade 54, Livingston 39
Belt 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22
Big Timber 48, Joliet 47
Box Elder 60, Fort Benton 35
Choteau 39, Shelby 20
Clark Fork 42, Victor 28
Colstrip 56, Forsyth 32
Columbia Falls 64, Libby 35
Columbus 47, Roundup 38
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine/Highwood 35
Dillon 42, Butte Central 35
Drummond 38, Sheridan 18
Florence 56, Anaconda 45
Frazer 72, Lustre Christian 69
Froid/Medicine Lake 82, Brockton 12
Great Falls 61, Helena Capital 50
Great Falls Central 59, Augusta 13
Hardin 64, Shepherd 46
Harlem 42, Chinook 33
Harrison-Willow Creek 54, Lima 28
Havre 48, Fairfield 44
Huntley Project 58, Lodge Grass 42
Kalispell Flathead 66, Whitefish 20
Lame Deer 67, St. Labre 52
Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Conrad 22
Malta 62, Rocky Boy 39
Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 21
Melstone 43, Jordan 36
Miles City 59, Billings Central 52
Missoula Sentinel 52, Missoula Hellgate 22
North Star 51, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44
Northern Cheyenne 55, Plenty Coups 36
Noxon 53, Hot Springs 21
Park City 39, Harlowton 27
Plentywood 47, Mon-Dak 45
Power 48, Heart Butte 24
Red Lodge 66, Broadview-Lavina 46
Savage 48, Richey-Lambert 40
Scobey 47, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 46
Seeley-Swan 52, Lincoln 11
Sidney 35, Glendive 33
Simms 45, Cascade 44
St. Regis 63, Two Eagle River 10
Terry 47, Custer-Hysham 27
Three Forks 68, Manhattan 38
Townsend 73, Shields Valley 45
Troy 56, Bigfork 54
Twin Bridges 62, Lone Peak 46
White Sulphur Springs 51, Ennis 47
Winnett-Grass Range 55, Dodson 15
Wolf Point 49, Baker 42
