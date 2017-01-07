1/6: Friday Night Frenzy Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from games held on January 6, 2016.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Absarokee 66, Fromberg 54



Baker 51, Wolf Point 47



Belgrade 56, Livingston 37



Belt 67, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39



Bigfork 72, Troy 30



Billings Central 61, Miles City 52



Box Elder 80, Fort Benton 36



Broadview-Lavina 56, Red Lodge 33



Brockton 45, Froid/Medicine Lake 42



Chinook 48, Harlem 36



Clark Fork 51, Victor 49



Colstrip 56, Forsyth 40



Columbus 49, Roundup 48



Corvallis 49, Thompson Falls 45



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 63, Geraldine/Highwood 45



Dillon 46, Butte Central 39



Ennis 66, White Sulphur Springs 47



Fairfield 58, Havre 45



Florence 50, Anaconda 33



Frazer 83, Lustre Christian 69



Great Falls 67, Helena Capital 38



Hardin 86, Shepherd 50



Harlowton 51, Park City 48



Harrison-Willow Creek 53, Lima 40



Heart Butte 59, Power 45



Hot Springs 52, Noxon 38



Huntley Project 72, Lodge Grass 63



Joliet 45, Big Timber 36



Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Conrad 34



Libby 51, Columbia Falls 43



Malta 54, Rocky Boy 48



Manhattan Christian 78, West Yellowstone 10



Melstone 77, Jordan 54



Missoula Sentinel 37, Missoula Hellgate 32



Mon-Dak 52, Plentywood 31



North Star 53, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51



Reed Point-Rapelje 74, Roberts 37



Richey-Lambert 75, Savage 63



Scobey-Opheim 59, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 46



Seeley-Swan 44, Lincoln 35



Shelby 93, Choteau 66



St. Labre 64, Lame Deer 58



St. Regis 72, Two Eagle River 51



Terry 49, Custer-Hysham 40



Three Forks 65, Manhattan 61



Townsend 72, Shields Valley 28



Twin Bridges 62, Lone Peak 42



Whitefish 49, Kalispell Flathead 46



Winnett-Grass Range 50, Dodson 14



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absarokee 54, Fromberg 26



Bainville 44, Circle 28



Belgrade 54, Livingston 39



Belt 61, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22



Big Timber 48, Joliet 47



Box Elder 60, Fort Benton 35



Choteau 39, Shelby 20



Clark Fork 42, Victor 28



Colstrip 56, Forsyth 32



Columbia Falls 64, Libby 35



Columbus 47, Roundup 38



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44, Geraldine/Highwood 35



Dillon 42, Butte Central 35



Drummond 38, Sheridan 18



Florence 56, Anaconda 45



Frazer 72, Lustre Christian 69



Froid/Medicine Lake 82, Brockton 12



Great Falls 61, Helena Capital 50



Great Falls Central 59, Augusta 13



Hardin 64, Shepherd 46



Harlem 42, Chinook 33



Harrison-Willow Creek 54, Lima 28



Havre 48, Fairfield 44



Huntley Project 58, Lodge Grass 42



Kalispell Flathead 66, Whitefish 20



Lame Deer 67, St. Labre 52



Lewistown (Fergus) 52, Conrad 22



Malta 62, Rocky Boy 39



Manhattan Christian 49, West Yellowstone 21



Melstone 43, Jordan 36



Miles City 59, Billings Central 52



Missoula Sentinel 52, Missoula Hellgate 22



North Star 51, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44



Northern Cheyenne 55, Plenty Coups 36



Noxon 53, Hot Springs 21



Park City 39, Harlowton 27



Plentywood 47, Mon-Dak 45



Power 48, Heart Butte 24



Red Lodge 66, Broadview-Lavina 46



Savage 48, Richey-Lambert 40



Scobey 47, Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 46



Seeley-Swan 52, Lincoln 11



Sidney 35, Glendive 33



Simms 45, Cascade 44



St. Regis 63, Two Eagle River 10



Terry 47, Custer-Hysham 27



Three Forks 68, Manhattan 38



Townsend 73, Shields Valley 45



Troy 56, Bigfork 54



Twin Bridges 62, Lone Peak 46



White Sulphur Springs 51, Ennis 47



Winnett-Grass Range 55, Dodson 15



Wolf Point 49, Baker 42