Rolling the wheels in the snow

Who doesn't like a good bike ride? But in the winter with icy roads that usually means the bike gets put away and out comes the skies and skates. But did you know you actually can keep the wheels on your bike turning in the winter?

A special type of tire called a "fat tire" Provides extra traction on the ice. JR Rosales rides his bike through out the year. He doesn't do winter sport but loves to stay active and fat tires allow him to keep the wheels spinning.



"So I took my fat tire bike out at my house and I am riding my bike and I am hitting the breaks and its not really locking up and and I thought are the roads really that tacky? And I put my foot down and they were slippery."

Rosales said you can get studded tires which help you maneuver easily in the snow and can take you anywhere.

In fact in 2015 the Montana legislature passed House Bill 300 allowing fat tire bikes to venture onto groomed snow mobile trails as well.