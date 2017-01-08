1/7: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/7: High School Basketball Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Saturday, January 7th, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 85, Noxon 35
    
Bainville 56, Plentywood 52
    
Baker 45, Forsyth 29
    
Belgrade 71, Browning 37
    
Big Sandy 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55
    
Big Timber 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
    
Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman 60
    
Billings West 53, Billings Central 41
    
Bridger 67, Fromberg 30
    
Butte 51, Great Falls Russell 46
    
Butte Central 51, Livingston 46
    
Chinook 64, Turner 41
    
Darby 39, Drummond 34
    
Deer Lodge 57, Florence 49
    
Dillon 56, Stevensville 41
    
Dutton-Brady 65, Simms 50
    
Ekalaka 64, Terry 54
    
Ennis 62, Phillipsburg 24
    
Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 31
    
Gallatin Valley Christian 58, Foothills Christian 45
    
Geraldine/Highwood 61, Winnett-Grass Range 49
    
Glasgow 69, Harlem 44
    
Glendive 63, Wolf Point 44
    
Hamilton 80, Whitefish 70
    
Hardin 102, Sidney 59
    
Harlowton 64, Roberts 28
    
Havre 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 51
    
Hays-Lodgepole 73, Fort Benton 18
    
Huntley Project 60, Columbus 48
    
Kalispell Glacier 45, Post Falls, Idaho 40
    
Lame Deer 68, Colstrip 63
    
Laurel 54, Miles City 49
    
Lincoln 65, White Sulphur Springs 61
    
Lodge Grass 86, St. Labre 77
    
Malta 54, Roundup 38
    
Manhattan Christian 77, Shields Valley 29
    
Melstone 64, Broadus 17
    
Missoula Hellgate 69, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 57
    
Missoula Loyola 86, Libby 71
    
Mon-Dak 58, Fairview 44
    
Nashua 50, Circle 43
    
Plains 71, Hot Springs 49
    
Polson 74, Columbia Falls 62
    
Poplar 66, Lustre Christian 50
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 74, Broadview-Lavina 40
    
Richey-Lambert 45, Culbertson 31
    
Rocky Boy 81, Choteau 79
    
Ronan 61, Troy 20
    
Savage 71, Brockton 53
    
Seeley-Swan 59, Charlo 26
    
Shepherd 57, Red Lodge 38
    
Stillwater Christian 44, Valley Christian 42
    
Townsend 63, Three Forks 54
    
Two Eagle River 59, Clark Fork 36
    
Wibaux 67, Custer-Hysham 45
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 51, Noxon 20
    
Baker 57, Forsyth 36
    
Belgrade 49, Browning 43
    
Big Timber 34, Jefferson (Boulder) 31
    
Billings Senior 48, Billings Central 45
    
Bridger 42, Fromberg 17
    
Broadview-Lavina 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
    
Butte Central 67, Livingston 30
    
Centerville 51, Roy-Winifred 35
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, Big Sandy 37
    
Circle 59, Nashua 27
    
Colstrip 66, Lame Deer 49
    
Columbia Falls 68, Polson 19
    
Dillon 51, Stevensville 28
    
Ekalaka 47, Terry 39
    
Ennis 62, Phillipsburg 24
    
Eureka 33, Thompson Falls 27
    
Florence 51, Deer Lodge 47
    
Fort Benton 60, Hays-Lodgepole 21
    
Frenchtown 55, Corvallis 45
    
Glasgow 46, Harlem 26
    
Great Falls Central 71, Sunburst 8
    
Great Falls Russell 55, Butte 35
    
Hamilton 46, Whitefish 25
    
Hardin 72, Sidney 27
    
Harlowton 63, Roberts 14
    
Havre 53, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
    
Huntley Project 41, Columbus 26
    
Laurel 63, Miles City 51
    
Libby 57, Missoula Loyola 34
    
Malta 51, Roundup 27
    
Melstone 48, Broadus 32
    
Missoula Hellgate 55, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 43
    
Mon-Dak 55, Fairview 36
    
North Country 61, Dodson 35
    
Plains 47, Hot Springs 25
    
Plentywood 50, Bainville 35
    
Poplar 67, Lustre Christian 40
    
Post Falls, Idaho 51, Kalispell Glacier 49, OT
    
Red Lodge 59, Shepherd 51
    
Richey-Lambert 48, Culbertson 40
    
Rocky Boy 52, Choteau 50
    
Savage 55, Brockton 15
    
Seeley-Swan 31, Charlo 18
    
Simms 58, Dutton-Brady 31
    
Townsend 66, Three Forks 37
    
Valier 54, Augusta 49
    
White Sulphur Springs 55, Lincoln 32
    
Wibaux 41, Custer-Hysham 25
    
Wolf Point 60, Glendive 48