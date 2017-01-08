Roller girls are you ready?

They say sometimes you just have to dive in feet first. The electric city roller girls boot camp started today ad we found out what it takes to be a roller derby girl.



It's all about trying something new, i got my skates, knee pads, elbow pads and my wrist guards and I'm going to take a spin around the track with these roller girls.

Whether your a roller skating veteran or a rookie "the fresh meat boot camp" gets you out on the floor and back on track.

"We all just kind of take it back and we learn together at the same pace, we hold hands and we basically start at the beginning and learning our skills," said Team Captain BJ Lindseth

Lindseth said she's been skating for seven years and being a part of roller derby builds friendships locally and around the state. She said this is also a great way to rid yourself of stress.

Its nice to have something outside of your everyday life if you're a mom, your working, your career, everyone has this for a release.

Jessica Stawinski says for her skating is one hundred percent empowering.

its fun you can do something you never thought you could do and there's people here to show you you can do it and who can provide you with the necessary tools and everything you need to get it done.

This boot camp is all about stopping correctly and learning how to feel comfortable on your skates before you get into the derby.

Practice times are:

Sundays 10-12 at Wheels of Thunder

Tuesday at 6:30 pm

Thursday at 6:30 at the Peak.