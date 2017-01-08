A sweet homecoming.

This weekend members of the 120th Airlift Wing returned home to Great Falls after a three month deployment in Southwest Asia.

These air men and women experienced intense training overseas and now that they're home they'll be taking some time to reintegrate into their family life.

The transition back home can be easy for some but may be harder for others. Colonel Patrick Hover said even with today's technology keeping families connected, going from "mission mode" to "civilian life" can take time.

"They're not pulled right back to work where it would make it more difficult to do that so they really focus on spending that quality time with their family re-integrating with them and making those connections again," Colonel Patrick Hover

He adds they do that intentionally so the air men remember who they are at home. There's a number of different resources available to help with the transition. But the best way to help he says is for their family to simply be there for them. He suggested maybe even get outside and enjoy the sun on your face.