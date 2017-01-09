Two arrested in stolen car chase

The University of Providence (formerly the University of Great Falls) officially unveiled its new logo, colors, and athletic logo in a ceremony led by University of Providence President Anthony Aretz.
New information in the death of Shane LaPlant. We spoke to Blackfeet Law Enforcement who confirmed there is someone in custody. However, they will not offer up more information since they are not the official investigating agency. The case belongs to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A Great Falls man has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent after a 15-year-old girl reported to police that Autree Aniel Pederson and another boy held her down and raped her. Court documents state that the teen was invited to a party on Snapchat by 20-year-old Pederson on July 10th. When she arrived to the party, she lost her phone and went into a bedroom to look for it. That's when she tells police Pederson and 16-year-old boy walked in behind her and knocked her on ...
For the first time Jo Ann LaPlant spoke out about her late husband Shane LaPlant's tragic death. "He was stabbed at least 17 times in the back and on his head. He had defensive wounds on his hand I was there when he passed away and I prayed with my husband," said LaPlant.
UPDATE: Kaleb Daniels is found guilty of attempted deliberate homicide. He and Jory Strizich eluded police back in December after cabin owners say they broke into their home.
It took the jury in Lewis and Clark County just about an hour to reach the verdict. The 23 year old was also found guilty of aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.
After a six-year-old boy goes missing, the Great Falls Police Department is asking for community help to locate Emmanuel Ward. According to a post on the GFPD Facebook page, Emmanuel was last seen around 2pm on Monday. He is described as a white male, 4' tall, and around 40-60 pounds. He has brown hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt , Harley Davidson shorts and a Spider Man hat. Nicole Manyhides is the woman he was left in the care of. One woman, who sa...
