Two arrested in stolen car chase

HELENA -

Helena police report two Helena females are in custody after stealing a car and leading officers on a high speed pursuit.

According to the Helena Police department, the owner of a Mazda passenger car reported it stolen at about 3:15 p.m. after leaving it unoccupied to warm up.

Less than an hour later, an officer found the vehicle on Last Chance Gulch. The officer attempted a traffic stop at Montana Avenue, but the driver fled. The pursuit continued until the driver slid off the road near Terrance Drive. The two females got out of the car and ran away.

Police eventually caught up with the suspects and arrested 21 year old Jennifer Munge and 19 year old Shayfer Edlin.

Munge is charged with possession of stolen property, eluding a police officer, trespassing, criminal endangerment, obstructing a police officer, red light violation and a stop sign violation. There was no bond set.

Edlin is charged with possession of stolen property.  There was no bond set.

