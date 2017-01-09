Where is the promised money?

Tonight, students still reeling after promised scholarship money is now being taken away.

We spoke to a few people about what this means for the future of stem students in Montana.

Hundreds of students state wide may not be able to go to college in the fall because they don't have money that was promised to them. Can you imagine the disappointment of that?

"To lose something you've been promised, like a scholarship,and to be told you don't have it any more it would be pretty devastating I would lose a lot of the motivation i had already had," said Kyle DeMartino

DeMartino, wants to go into either aerospace or mechanical engineering, while he was *not* one of the students who is losing a scholarship he wonders what this means for the future.

"I'd be worried about my classmates, and just the general population of students, that we may not have the security we thought we did," said Kyle DeMartino

State superintendent Elsie Arntzen said over seven hundred students are affected by the lack of funding.

Just like DeMartino, Arntzen said it's incredibly disappointing that the state is not holding up their end of the bargain.



If there is a promise that is giving in Montana especially to kids we need to make sure that as policy makers that those that are serving in the capital that they fulfill their promise.

Jonathan Logan is a science teacher at Paris Gibson Education Center. He said taking away the scholarships for some actually takes away opportunities and that's a huge deal for the future.

Well we live in a society that's based in technology everything we do is science and technology and when students are uneducated in that they tend to fall behind.

Arntzen spent Friday afternoon at the capitol talking with Governor Steve Bullock and other legislators to see what, if anything can be done this year.

What Arntzen did find out is the Commissioner of Higher Education, the Montana Lottery and the legislature are working to find a solution. We will keep you updated as the story develops