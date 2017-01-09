When is cold too cold to go to school?

As winter weather continues and it's freezing cold, we asked if there is a point in the winter when students and parents might get in trouble for staying home because its cold.

The answer is no..according to Assistant Elementary Superintendent Ruth Ucker. In fact, she said there is no limit as long as you call and let the school know. But for some parents, even with permission from the school, their kids will still be there every day, snow or not.

"I'm a Montana girl born and raised and the expectation in my family is you go to school no matter what unless of course the school is closed which rarely happened," said Yenta Jaques.

She said her kids actually like to walk to school but if it is too cold she will drop the kids off early in the morning.