Progress on Historic 10th Street Bridge?

The historic 10th Street bridge is seeing progress toward completion of the trail that would connect to the River's Edge Trail.

Preservation Cascade has been in discussion with the River's Edge Trail foundation about integrating the trail with the bridge for some time.

In tonight's meeting, President Arlyne Reichert, also known as the "bridge lady,” said the goal is to complete the project by 2020 when the bridge turns 100 years old.

City Public Works Director Jim Reardon presented a few options on what the completed project could look like.

The first concept is a trail that makes a direct connection to the south end of the bridge from River Drive. The other design would be a trail that connects underneath the bridge up onto the side of the historic 10th Street bridge.

"It'll depend a lot on how many dollars we have available because either option costs a different amount,” Reardon said. “And at some point and time we may even have both options open."

The Preservation Cascade group prides itself on saving and restoring the bridge without using local taxes---its purely relied on donations and fundraising efforts. That's what the group will continue to do until the trail is completed.

In fact, they announced a new fundraising item, "The Blue Bridge Blend" a coffee made locally in Great Falls by the One & Ten Coffee Co. It’s available in decaf and caffeinated at $8 for half a pound or $15 for one pound.