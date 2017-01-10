Great Falls High Receives Limo Donation

Monday night the Great Falls Public School Board officially accepted the donation of a limo to the Great Falls High School auto tech department.

Dave and Dodie Sekora donated the 1990 Cadillac limousine to Great Falls High. Students in the auto class will be evaluating the potential of the vehicle at the end of the semester to determine what it can be used for if it's able to run properly.

GFHS Associate Principal Steven Yates said no matter the outcome of the evaluation, the donation provides a great learning opportunity for the students.

"Just to be able to maintain and take care of vehicles I think it kind of a lost skill that kids have. I mean we drop it off and in 15 minutes later it's fixed,” Yates said. “But for kids to know how motors work and why things happen. I think that's a vital skill for kids to have."

Great Falls auto students stay pretty busy throughout the semester building their own engine. This limo will be another project added to their experience.