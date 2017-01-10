Native American high school student immersion program

Just a few months ago teachers from the Indian Education Program noticed their students were dropping out this year starting as early as seventh and eighth grade. So, in order to encourage students to stay in school, the Paris Gibson Education Center started the native American immersion program.

By bringing culture into the classroom, teachers like Jordann Lankford have already noticed an increase in attendance.

prior to the Native Immersion Program some of these students had as many as 30 absences. Now, more than 25 students are coming consistently.

Mikey Jackson once struggled, but says because of the cultural aspect he looks forward to coming every day.

"Most of these kids in this program in my opinion were told their whole lives they cant do something because either, they're native American or just don't fit in so they cant do it but when this rolled along they found out anyone can do it?"

Jackson currently has perfect attendance and says he's learning his native language, which is something he never thought he could do.

Teachers are bringing native culture into every subject including geography, math and even science, hoping to encourage all students to graduate.