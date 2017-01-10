Cost of housing inmates on the rise, could effect county taxes

The first thing to remember when it comes to housing inmates is that prisons throughout the state are overcrowded at both the county and state level., and due to this overcrowding its costing tax payers more money.

The county taxpayers cover the costs for when inmates are first arrested, this pays for things like medical expenses and food. It's standard in most jail facilities. Once these offenders are either sentenced or adjudicated state dollars pay for them. However, due to overcrowding many inmates can't be transferred to the state prison, and are using county dollars.

"Cascade county is subsidizing the state of Montana by 20 bucks a day for every inmate that's in here waiting to go to the state prison." said Cascade County Detention Center Commander Dan O'Fallon.



Tuesday, the Cascade County Commissioners and the Sheriff's Office determined that it costs $89.75 per inmate per day, the amount the state offers for each inmate, it's much less.

"We're currently getting paid $69 a day which was a rate that was set at last legislative session across the board, across the state." said O'Fallon

Now again their is legislation in Helena that is looking to adjust what the state of Montana will pay for each inmate

Commander O'Fallon says he will be traveling to Helena for the hearing of this proposed legislation in the coming weeks. Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.