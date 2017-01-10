The Rodeo is coming to town and there are a few last minute thin - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The Rodeo is coming to town and there are a few last minute things to do

T-minus three days until the 2017 Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit finals take over Expo Park.  The arena is in its final preparations for the rodeo and we got a sneak peak at what's left to do. 

The fences are up and the dirt is inside the arena.  Matter of fact that dirt had to be brought in early to make sure it's completely thawed out before anyone rides on it.  Over 400 man hours have been put into the set up, and just a few things remain before the rodeo can officially begin.
One of those things is making sure you have something to eat, by guaranteeing the vendors have enough food to sell. As for the livestock , they are set to arrive sometime tomorrow.  Officials with rodeo say over 10,000 people attended last year and they expect at least that many people, if not more, this year.
the Montana PRCA finals kick off Friday at 7.

