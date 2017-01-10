Navigating the Health Care Marketplace

January 31st is the final day to enroll for health insurance at healthcare.gov, so local Great Falls organizations are holding multiple events to help assist people in that process.

Kate Nessan, with Planned Parenthood of Great Falls, says navigating health care can be complicated, confusing, and unclear. With help from the YWCA and Benefis Health System, navigators will be available to help answer any and all questions you may have, regardless of where you are in the process.

The first upcoming event will take place at the YWCA in Great Falls on Saturday, January 14th from 10:00am-2:00pm. During that time, walk-in or make an appointment to meet one-on-one with a navigator and sign up for health insurance.

There are also several other events in town throughout the rest of January. For more information on those events, visit here.

You can also contact Nessan directly at (406) 770-3265 for more information.