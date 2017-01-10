Three seats open up in GFPS School Board election

This spring, three seats on the Great Falls School Board of Trustees are up for grabs.

Those seats include Chairman Jan Cahill's, Jason Brantley and Don Ryan.

Board members serve three year terms and there are no limits to how many times they can run. The board will officially call for the election on February 21, and candidates will have until March 24 to file for an open board position.

The school board election will be mail in only and ballots will be sent out April 12-17th.

Election Day is May 2, and will cost about $40,000.

That may sound like a lot of money, but we actually learned at the school board meeting Monday night that Great Falls saved $23,342 by running the school bond election in October...instead of November with the federal election.

If the board held the election in November, it would have cost $64,792.