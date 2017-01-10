Great Falls annual average wages are increasing

Average annual wages in Great Falls are increasing.

In 2016, the average annual wages in Great Falls grew by just over three percent.

President and CEO of the Great Falls Development Authority Brett Doney said one of the long term challenges in Great Falls is that our wages are well below the national average, while our cost of living is just barely under that national average.

He said the GFDA has been working hard to fill that gap. It's doing that by increasing manufacturing employment, which according to Doney has increased by an average of over eight percent a year for the last five years---which is good because that's where higher wages tend to be.

Right now the average manufacturing wage in Great Falls is over $48,000 a year.

"Even with the growth over the last few years, our average wage is still 73 percent of the national average,” Doney said. “So we're making progress. But we're not going to be satisfied until our average wage is above the national average."

During the last 12 month period, Syneva economics ranked Great Falls 63rd out of 387 U.S. metro areas for our growth in private industry average annual wages.

So what's next? Doney said the GFDA will be focusing on three things: creating more high wage jobs, employment growth, and increasing the local tax base. He adds that manufacturing will be at the core of what they do.