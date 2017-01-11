1/10: Great Falls High Defeats CMR In Crosstown Hoops, Highlight - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

1/10: Great Falls High Defeats CMR In Crosstown Hoops, Highlights

By Alexis Hatfield, Sports Director
The Great Falls High Bison defeated the C.M. Russell Rustlers in boys crosstown hoops tonight. Final score was 60-49. Highlights attached along with scores from the across the state for games held on Tuesday, January 10, 2016.

BOYS BASKETBALL    

Billings Skyview 88, Hardin 71

    

Billings West 63, Miles City 25

    

Bozeman 94, Billings Senior 64

    

Dillon 62, Belgrade 58

    

Ekalaka 55, Broadus 18

    

Florence 70, Ronan 31

    

Great Falls 60, Great Falls Russell 49

    

Kalispell Glacier 55, Frenchtown 33

    

Lodge Grass 74, Baker 60

    

Missoula Hellgate 62, Corvallis 25

    

Missoula Loyola 95, Anaconda 91, OT

    

Red Lodge 49, Forsyth 47

    

Rocky Boy 62, Conrad 40

    

Townsend 43, Big Timber 40

    

GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Billings West 63, Miles City 25

    

Bozeman 53, Billings Senior 51, OT

    

Broadus 41, Ekalaka 38

    

Darby 53, Salmon, Idaho 43

    

Forsyth 63, Red Lodge 57

    

Frenchtown 59, Kalispell Glacier 50

    

Hamilton 52, Stevensville 37

    

Hardin 51, Billings Skyview 38

    

Lima 36, Clark County, Idaho 34

    

Lodge Grass 53, Baker 44

    

Missoula Loyola 51, Anaconda 43

    

Northern Cheyenne 56, Terry 50

    

Ronan 52, Florence 40