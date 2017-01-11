1/10: Great Falls High Defeats CMR In Crosstown Hoops, Highlights

The Great Falls High Bison defeated the C.M. Russell Rustlers in boys crosstown hoops tonight. Final score was 60-49. Highlights attached along with scores from the across the state for games held on Tuesday, January 10, 2016.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Billings Skyview 88, Hardin 71
Billings West 63, Miles City 25
Bozeman 94, Billings Senior 64
Dillon 62, Belgrade 58
Ekalaka 55, Broadus 18
Florence 70, Ronan 31
Great Falls 60, Great Falls Russell 49
Kalispell Glacier 55, Frenchtown 33
Lodge Grass 74, Baker 60
Missoula Hellgate 62, Corvallis 25
Missoula Loyola 95, Anaconda 91, OT
Red Lodge 49, Forsyth 47
Rocky Boy 62, Conrad 40
Townsend 43, Big Timber 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings West 63, Miles City 25
Bozeman 53, Billings Senior 51, OT
Broadus 41, Ekalaka 38
Darby 53, Salmon, Idaho 43
Forsyth 63, Red Lodge 57
Frenchtown 59, Kalispell Glacier 50
Hamilton 52, Stevensville 37
Hardin 51, Billings Skyview 38
Lima 36, Clark County, Idaho 34
Lodge Grass 53, Baker 44
Missoula Loyola 51, Anaconda 43
Northern Cheyenne 56, Terry 50
Ronan 52, Florence 40
