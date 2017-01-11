1/10: Great Falls High Defeats CMR In Crosstown Hoops, Highlights

The Great Falls High Bison defeated the C.M. Russell Rustlers in boys crosstown hoops tonight. Final score was 60-49. Highlights attached along with scores from the across the state for games held on Tuesday, January 10, 2016.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Billings Skyview 88, Hardin 71

Billings West 63, Miles City 25

Bozeman 94, Billings Senior 64

Dillon 62, Belgrade 58

Ekalaka 55, Broadus 18

Florence 70, Ronan 31

Great Falls 60, Great Falls Russell 49

Kalispell Glacier 55, Frenchtown 33

Lodge Grass 74, Baker 60

Missoula Hellgate 62, Corvallis 25

Missoula Loyola 95, Anaconda 91, OT

Red Lodge 49, Forsyth 47

Rocky Boy 62, Conrad 40

Townsend 43, Big Timber 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Billings West 63, Miles City 25

Bozeman 53, Billings Senior 51, OT

Broadus 41, Ekalaka 38

Darby 53, Salmon, Idaho 43

Forsyth 63, Red Lodge 57

Frenchtown 59, Kalispell Glacier 50

Hamilton 52, Stevensville 37

Hardin 51, Billings Skyview 38

Lima 36, Clark County, Idaho 34

Lodge Grass 53, Baker 44

Missoula Loyola 51, Anaconda 43

Northern Cheyenne 56, Terry 50

Ronan 52, Florence 40