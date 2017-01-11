Victim's friend admitted to burglarizing their home

Nathenieal Lapier is charged with one count of Burglary, Theft and Criminal Mischief after breaking into his friend's home. A neighbor called the police after noticing that a window had been broken out of his neighbor's home. According to court documents, Lapier forced his way into the home back in December and stole jewelry and cash valued at more than $1,500.

Prior to the burglary, Lapier texted the homeowner asking for money. That's allegedly when he found out they would be out of town.

Lapier then asked if the homeowner could give him the money when they return from out of town, but later texted "nevermind" to the victim.

The victim told Lapier's mother about the break-in and that they suspected him due to the text.

Lapier mother later told GFPD officers he confessed to breaking in and stealing the jewelry and cash. He stated he was remorseful and returned some of the jewelry however, he had already pawned some of it.

His bond is set at $1,000.