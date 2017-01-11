Bars expected to be packed for rodeo weekend

Great Falls- The Great Falls Tourism Department says thanks to the rodeo finals, local hotels will see up to a 30% occupancy increase this weekend. Local bars and restaurants are also reaping the rewards.

Cowboy's Bar in Great Falls is one of several establishments hosting rodeo after parties this weekend and their most popular drink is whiskey mixed with coke.

"There's a lot of good drinkers during the rodeo. It's a big night for us," said manager Dianna Olson.

Olson says that getting ready for a packed house requires a lot of preparation.

"We have to get extra beer, extra liquor, we set up a second bar, a little portable bar," said Olson.

Cowboy's Bar will nearly double its staff with nine employees on board to serve drinks and keep up with the crowd.

"When you're in here you're just like sardines. You can't really move around. To get from end of the bar to the other it takes 10-15 minutes," said Olson.

At The Heritage Inn, staff are expecting a line out the door for its rodeo after party Friday and Saturday nights. General Manager Robert Dompier says up to 800 people will pack inside there, usually within half an hour of the rodeo's last shows. Over at the Cowboy's Bar, when Friday rolls around, they'll be ready for the rodeo party to begin.

"Cowboys come here and they come here to dance and we have country music for them," said Olson.

Cowboy's Bar will be hosting live music from 9 pm-1 am both Friday and Saturday. Admission is free at the both Cowboy's Bar and The Heritage Inn.