GFCMSU hosting career summit for vets

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Finding work after serving our military can be challenging for some and Great Falls College MSU is hoping to help with that task. Employers from across the state will be hosting the "career mini summit" on campus to help veterans learn more about small businesses, education, and hopefully future employment. While the summit's intention is to guide veterans toward their future, they're also providing help for active duty service members and their families.

"There are folks out there who don't think Montana has a lot to offer, and we want to make sure we can keep these folks in Montana, and by getting this information to them it helps them make better decisions and hopefully stay here," said Ryan Luchau, community employment coordinator with the VA Montana Health Care System. 

The event is free and starts at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. There is no RSVP required to attend. 

