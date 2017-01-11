Cost of Inmates Falls on Taxpayers: State Officials Respond

The disconnect of funds between state prison inmates and county jail inmates continue. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says for each state inmate they are holding at the detention center, taxpayers in Lewis and Clark County tax payers are subsidizing $53 to the state. In Cascade County that number is $20 per inmate per day.
Lobbyist Dave Galt says, "The law we have had for years says the Department of Corrections will pay reasonable costs, that's what the law says."
During the last legislative session House Bill 2 changed the amount that the DOC would pay to county jails for each inmate to $69. Galt is trying to change this along with many other sheriff's offices and county commissioners throughout the state.
Dawson County Commissioner Gary Kartevold strongly opposed the house bill from last session bill, and continues to opposed the current senate bill going through this years legislation. SB 95 looks to put a cap on the amount of money that will go to regional facilities.
In Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs says they also oppose that piece of legislation in this bill. He says the cap would add another burden to Cascade County tax payers.
Wednesday Galt finished gathering signatures for a draft bill IC 867 which could help alleviate some of those tax burdens
We reached out to the DOC asking them to further explain their calculations on costs of inmates. Stay with KFBB as we will bring you their full response Thursday.
In education news, a new school for children with autism is opening this fall in Great Falls, and organizers say it's the first one of its kind in the state,
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
The University of Providence (formerly the University of Great Falls) officially unveiled its new logo, colors, and athletic logo in a ceremony led by University of Providence President Anthony Aretz.
You could save a life by learning CPR.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
