Cost of Inmates Falls on Taxpayers: State Officials Respond

The disconnect of funds between state prison inmates and county jail inmates continue. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says for each state inmate they are holding at the detention center, taxpayers in Lewis and Clark County tax payers are subsidizing $53 to the state. In Cascade County that number is $20 per inmate per day.

Lobbyist Dave Galt says, "The law we have had for years says the Department of Corrections will pay reasonable costs, that's what the law says."

During the last legislative session House Bill 2 changed the amount that the DOC would pay to county jails for each inmate to $69. Galt is trying to change this along with many other sheriff's offices and county commissioners throughout the state.

Dawson County Commissioner Gary Kartevold strongly opposed the house bill from last session bill, and continues to opposed the current senate bill going through this years legislation. SB 95 looks to put a cap on the amount of money that will go to regional facilities.

In Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs says they also oppose that piece of legislation in this bill. He says the cap would add another burden to Cascade County tax payers.

Wednesday Galt finished gathering signatures for a draft bill IC 867 which could help alleviate some of those tax burdens

We reached out to the DOC asking them to further explain their calculations on costs of inmates. Stay with KFBB as we will bring you their full response Thursday.