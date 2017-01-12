Obamacare repeal could put rural Montana hospitals at risk - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Obamacare repeal could put rural Montana hospitals at risk

CUT BANK, Mont. -

As Congress prepares for an Obamacare overhaul, rural Montana hospitals are focusing on their future.

48 of Montana's hospitals are "critical access," meaning they have 25 beds or less and are 30 miles away from another hospital.

A closure could have a huge impact on a community - and some in the health care sector say that's what could happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Last year's Medicaid expansion made a difference for rural hospitals like Northern Rockies Medical Center in Cut Bank. Its CEO says before the expansion, folks received care even if they couldn't pay for it, leaving the hospital with a lot of debt. People also avoided getting treatment until an emergency, meaning they had to rack up an even bigger bill in the emergency room.

Losing Medicaid subsidies now could put hospitals like the Northern Rockies Medical Center at risk.

"We don't have huge savings or profit margins in the past to sustain us through a lot," CEO Cherie Taylor said. "If payments are cut so drastically to us, it could mean shutting our doors."

She said she hopes lawmakers keep rural hospitals in mind when working on repealing or replacing ACA.

While they're not the "big money," Taylor said rural hospitals serve 20 percent of America's population.

