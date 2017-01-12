Scammers asking for donations in the name of Grace Home

Great Falls - Con-artists are making their rounds scamming Great Falls residents by phone and in-person outside local businesses.Since November of 2016 these scammers have been taking money from Great Falls residents.

According to Bill Chafin, Supervisor at Grace Home, these people have been standing in front of store fronts such as Wal-Mart, Albertsons and Dollar stores asking for donations. Chafin also said that these scammers are now calling residents homes asking for money.

"Do not give money to these people at these locations," said Chafin. There are groups in the community raising money for the Grace Home, but Chafin says to call the Grace Home first if you have questions about any groups or individuals who are asking for a donation. If you feel like you are a victim of this scam please call The Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688 or if you have any questions about donating call Bill Chafin at 406-788-8781.