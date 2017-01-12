Scammers asking for donations in the name of Grace Home

Great Falls - Con-artists are making their rounds scamming Great Falls residents by phone and in-person outside local businesses.Since November of 2016 these scammers have been taking money from Great Falls residents.
According to Bill Chafin, Supervisor at Grace Home, these people have been standing in front of store fronts such as Wal-Mart, Albertsons and Dollar stores asking for donations. Chafin also said that these scammers are now calling residents homes asking for money.
"Do not give money to these people at these locations," said Chafin. There are groups in the community raising money for the Grace Home, but Chafin says to call the Grace Home first if you have questions about any groups or individuals who are asking for a donation. If you feel like you are a victim of this scam please call The Great Falls Police Department at 406-727-7688 or if you have any questions about donating call Bill Chafin at 406-788-8781.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says worsening tax revenues will cause the budget deficit to jump to $702 billion this year. That's a $99 billion spike from what was predicted less than two months ago.
"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...
A year after his murder, Ryan Eakin’s family isn't convinced police arrested the right man- at least not without more answers. "It just makes it difficult for us to have closure at this point when we don’t really know the true story," says Kirk Eakin, Ryan’s dad. The day after his son Ryan was killed, Austin Lee Kroll-McLaughlin was charged with deliberate homicide and earlier this year plead guilty. According to court documents Kroll-McLaughlin fatally ...
A man who was stabbed to death July 5th in East Glacier Park has been identified as Shane LaPlant. LaPlant was 35 years old. We are told the incident happened at a wedding party. The Bureau of Indian Affairs is handling the investigation. We are working on getting more information for you at this time. A GoFundMe account has been started for LaPlant's family to help cover funeral costs.
